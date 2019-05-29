Dollie E. Iness

Sept. 29, 1922 - May 23, 2019

Resident of Manteca, CA

Dollie E. Iness, 96, entered into rest on May 23, 2019 in Manteca, CA. She was born on September 29, 1922 in Vian, Oklahoma. In Heaven, she joins her loving husband, Vernon (Chock), as well as her brothers James and Wadie Walker.

Dollie leaves behind her two daughters, Shirley Dennis (Roger) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Barbara Parsley (Jan) of Manteca, CA. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Craig Dennis, Keith Dennis (Michelle), Leah Silvestre Franklin, Tracey Bledsoe (Jeff Palumbo) and Wendy Bledsoe. In addition, she has two great-grandsons, Chance and Shane Dennis and one great-granddaughter, Maya Oliveros.

Dollie was born and raised in Oklahoma and moved to California in 1943 to make a better life for her family. Dollie was a giver and her nurturing spirit was evident in all that she did. Dollie never met a stranger; she was welcoming and made you feel like family. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will truly be missed.

Services to be held at 11:00 Saturday June 1st at Oak Hill Memorial Park, San Jose, CA.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2019