Dolly Elaine Holyfield

Jan. 6, 1929 - March 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Dolly Elaine Holyfield quietly passed away on Monday evening at the age of 90. Dolly was born in Durant, OK, and moved to San Jose in the 1940s.

She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a highly skilled seamstress, an incredible cook often spending days creating delicious meals for large groups of her loved ones, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was open-minded with a big welcoming heart and frequently wore bright colors that displayed her flair for life. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Dolly is the widow of the late Frank T. Holyfield; is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tina and Dennis White of San Jose, grandson Cory White of San Jose, and her son Mike Eakin of San Jose.

Her sense of humor, sweet personality, and engaging smile will be missed by all who knew her.





