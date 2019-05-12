Dolores Berniece Piazza

April 25, 1925 - May 4, 2019

Resident of Palo Alto

Dolores Piazza, beloved wife of the late founder of Piazza's Fine Foods, John Piazza, passed away peacefully in Palo Alto on May 4, just nine days after her 94th birthday. She was the beautiful mother to her three sons John Piazza III (wife Diana), Gary Piazza (wife Virginia), and Rick Piazza (wife Melisa). Adored Nana to her grandchildren Jyovanne Hawk (Matt), Juliana Piazza, Jeanna Zamora (Gabriel), James, Anna, Nicolette, and Anthony and great grandchildren Landon, Grayson, Alaina, Mariella, soon to arrive baby Zamora and Diana's sons Clark & Matt Van Winkle (Mallorie and daughter Eisley).

Dolores was born in San Francisco and grew up in the city until 1963. Dolores and her husband, John, met at Balboa High school in 1939. After becoming high school sweethearts, they were married in 1946 when John returned from World War II. Dolores was a devoted wife, throughout their 66 years of marriage. In 1963, Dolores and John moved the family to Palo Alto to embark on a new and exciting life in the south Bay Area. She was excited to move to Palo Alto because it was so beautiful and quiet compared to the city. She was an exceptional wife, mother, Nana, great Nana, and friend. Dolores adored her family first, and comforted everyone that came over to her home. A wonderful cook, Dolores always had a hot homemade meal prepared for family and friends. Dolores took the Piazza family recipes and turned them up a notch to make every meal perfect. Spending time with her three boys, their wonderful wives, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her true joy, bringing her great happiness every time they came over to visit. She especially loved making Italian cookies during the holidays with her grandchildren. Dolores did not have siblings, so she always considered John's brothers and sisters and their spouses as her own. She was proud to be a Piazza and part of the family for almost 80 years. A beautiful woman inside and out, Dolores always dressed impeccably "To the nines" every day of her life. She was the ultimate perfectionist with a warm, gracious and kind-hearted nature.

Dolores was greatly loved and will truly be missed by her adoring family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Berniece Andrus, in-laws Anthony and Francis Piazza, Nicholas and Teresa Piazza, Rose and Dan Danna, Santina and James Polando, Josephine and Rocco Lombardi.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Alto Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford or the .





