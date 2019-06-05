Dolores Dawdy

Jan. 26, 1929 - June 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose

It is with great sadness the family of Dolores (Dee) Dawdy announces her passing on June 1, 2019 at the age of 90.

Dee was devoted to her Catholic faith, family and friends. She touched many lives with her caring and generous spirit.

Dolores will be sadly missed by her sons Gary (Nancy) Lucchesi of Prescott Valley, AZ and Rick Cervantes of San Jose as well as her beloved great granddaughter, Crystle Lucchesi of San Jose. She loved and could not be prouder of her 4 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, not to mention her 11 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Martha's Kitchen and Sacred Heart Community Services in San Jose.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no services nor memorial. Dee's ashes will be placed with her mother at Santa Clara Mission Cemetry, Santa Clara, CA.





