Dolores E. Hernandez

Jan. 12, 1929 - May 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Dolores E. Hernandez, age 90 passed away in her home Saturday, May 18, 2019. Was the youngest of 4 children. She went to Woodrow Wilson and graduated from San Jose High School where she played the cello. She worked at a local Creamery, then worked at Hart's Department store. Her favorite job was a receptionist for Doctor Lawrence and she worked for Stone, Larson and Horvath Pediatric Office, She retired after 15 years. She also worked for Santa Clara County Fair, volunteered at San Jose Airport, city of San Jose and the USO. Survived by her son Joey Hernandez, her two nieces Cathy and Beverly and nephew Jimmy. Great Aunt to four nieces and 1 nephew. Great great aunt to 3 nieces and 3 nephews. She was a Godmother to 8 Godchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at FIVE WOUNDS PORTUGUESE NATIONAL CHURCH, 1375 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.





