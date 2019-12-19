|
Dolores Elizabeth Fleming
Resident of Los Altos
Dolores Elizabeth Fleming died on December 12, 2019, at her longtime home in Los Altos.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Beth House of San Diego, CA; her sons John of Los Altos, CA, and Joseph of Walnut Creek, CA; three grandchildren: Daniel, Ben (Kristen), and Stephanie House; and a great-grandson, Declan House. Her husband of fifty-nine years, John Francis Fleming, died in 2016, and her son Michael died in 1985.
Dolores was born on June 26, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA. She earned a B.S. degree from West Chester State Teachers College in 1954. Before starting a family, she taught in Philadelphia public schools. Later, after moving to California in 1964, she continued teaching in various capacities at St. Simon School in Los Altos. She served as director of religious education there for fifteen years.
She was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church, where her extensive volunteering ranged from a stint as president of the Women's Club to over two decades as a Eucharistic Minister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, 1860 Grant Rd., Los Altos, CA 94024. An interment service will follow at noon at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 19, 2019