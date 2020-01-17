Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Dolores "Dee" Fernandes


1928 - 2019
Dolores "Dee" Fernandes Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Fernandes
.June 10, 1928 - Dec 29, 2019
Gilroy
Long-time resident of Santa Clara County.
Entered into rest Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving mother of Connie (Skip) Yenchik, Diane Dunn, Nancy (Duane) Nakamura, Peggy Wadge, and Anette (Bob - deceased) Lange. Dearest grandmother of 13, great-grandmother to 16, and great-great-grandmother to 1. Preceded in death by spouse Manuel Fernandes and son David Fernandes.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara. A reception will follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
