Dolores Harriet Bakken
Dec. 22, 1931 - Jan. 26, 2020
Concord
Dolores Bakken was born on December 22, 1931, amid the throes of the Great Depression. Despite being the youngest of three, she formed her leadership abilities at a young age, assisting her recently widowed mother, Esther. Over the years, Dolores worked at the United States Customs Department and, upon her retirement, volunteered at several places in the East Bay. She also was a devoted follower of Christ, given her work in the OWLs Senior Group and the music program, among others, at her church, Our Savior's Lutheran in Lafayette.
Aunt Dee, or Dilly, as family members adored calling her, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 26, 2020. She is survived by her older sister, Marcella Gordon of Seattle, Washington, and several nieces and nephews. Gifts, in place of flowers, be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in dedication for the Memorial Garden. Her Memorial will be held on February 22, 2020, at 2:00pm at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on 1035 Carol Lane, Lafayette, CA 94549.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020