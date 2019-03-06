Dolores (Lori) Leifeld Olson Bostetter

Jan. 29, 1922 - March 3, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Dolores (Lori) Leifeld Olson Bostetter of San Jose, CA, passed peacefully on March 3rd, 2019. She had a long life of 97 years. She is survived by her son Greg and his wife Susie, her three grandchildren Matt, Katie and Jenny and seven great-grandchildren. Lori was preceded in death by her husband John B. Olson, husband Ernest Bostetter, daughter Dolores (Debbie) Dailey and son James Olson.

Arriving in San Francisco by train in the early 1940's from the small farm town of Petersberg, Nebraska, she met her first husband John and started a family. In 1954 they moved the family they had started to Santa Clara. In her retired years she had the great fortune to travel the world, only missing Egypt and Antarctica.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery at 2pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend with the reception afterwards across the street at the family home, 2284 Dolores Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050.





