Dolores M. Carey
May 3, 1929 - Sept 17, 2020
San Jose
With angels rejoicing, the Lord took our beloved Dolores from this world on September 17, 2020. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Born in Seattle, WA 91 years ago. Daughter of the late George and Teresa Perrin. Widow and beloved wife of John L. Carey, mother to Susan Hurrell of Orinda, Philip Carey of San Jose, Jean Spinner of Florida, Linda Paulson of San Jose, Steve Carey of San Jose, Yvonne Wall of San Jose and Babes Hoffower of Texas. Grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dolores had many brothers and sisters as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace, Mom, as we know you are in Heaven with God.
A service will be held for immediate family.
Donations can be made in her name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now
or The Taylor Family Foundation at https://ttff.org/donate/
St. Francis of Assisi
5111 San Felipe Rd.
St. Francis of Assisi
5111 San Felipe Rd.
San Jose, CA 95135