|
|
Dolores Margaret Siebert
November 13, 1919 ~ January 1, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Dolores Margaret Siebert, age 100, of Saratoga, passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of January 1, 2020. Dolores was born November 13, 1919, the youngest child of Robert & Sybella Case in Rochester, New York where she grew up on a farm. After graduation she started a Dance Studio and at 22 years old, she married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Charles Siebert in 1941 in Rochester, N.Y. In 1961 they moved to California where she raised six children.
She loved her family, being a homemaker, her Contesting Club Girls, pets, reading and gardening.
Dolores is survived by her children Ron, Dan, Gary (Paula), JoAnne (Warren) Don (Stephanie), six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, her devoted caregiver Chelsey and beloved Kittycat. She was preceded in death by Ray, her husband of 63 years, her 2 siblings and her son Paul.
Viewing is 8:30 – 10:30 am Thursday January 9th at Alameda Family Funeral, 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd., Saratoga. Catholic church service is 11:30 am the same
day at Sacred Heart Church, 13716 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga. Burial is immediately following service at Madronia cemetery, 14766 Oak Street.
View the online memorial for Dolores Margaret Siebert
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 6, 2020