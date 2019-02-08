Dolores Oliver-Jamhour

April 7, 1927 - December 15, 2018

San Jose

Dolores (Dee) Oliver Jamhour passed peacefully at home on December 15, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. Born Dolores June Alameda on April 7, 1927 to parents Alan A. Alameda and Catherine Kelly Alameda, Dee resided in San Jose and Santa Clara County her entire live. She graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor's degree in Education and a later completed a Master from California College of the Arts in Oakland, CA. In the early 1950's Dee was employed by the Sunnyvale school district where she supervised art programs in the schools. Dee married John W. Oliver DVM with whom she welcomed their three children, Michael Oliver (Evelyn), Judy Quigley (Jim) and Karee Oliver (Paul Devries). In the second chapter of her adult life Dee enjoyed operating her antiques business, The Antiques Boutique, managing her real estate investments as a hands-on and friendly landlord, and travel and activities with her second husband and companion of 40 years Caspi Jamhour. Dee was a devoted member of the Soroptimist Club of Saratoga, The Lady Jane Doll Club and a variety of other interest groups. Dee was predeceased by her parents and her brother A. Alan Alameda. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren (Dakota Quigley, Caroline Oliver, Keynan Quigley, John, Kyle and Ryan DeVries), her partner Caspi, her sister Cathy Durham and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services have been held. The family gives heartfelt thanks to Mary Tapa'atoutai, for her loving care of Dee the past 5 years. Memorial donations in Dolores' name be made to The Mulberry School,220 Bellgatos Rd, Los Gatos, CA 95032.





