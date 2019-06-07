Dolores Van Sambeek

March 25, 1925 - May 6, 2019

Resident of Campbell

Dolores Mae (Cannon) Van Sambeek passed away in San Diego County on May 6, 2019. She was 94.

The daughter of Edna and George Cannon, Mom was born March 25, 1925 in Stockton, CA, where she grew up with her older sister, Margaret. She was proudly a third generation Californian. After completing high school, Mom moved to San Francisco in 1942 where she met a handsome young sailor on a blind date.

Common for the times of World War II, Dolores and John had a whirlwind romance and married on October 25, 1943. They raised four sons (Jack, Mike, Patrick and Tom). A fifth son died shortly after birth. Mom rose to the frequent challenge of moving her growing family whenever Pop was reassigned to a different U.S. Naval ship. The move to Pearl City, HI, in 1955 was especially challenging as Mom was pregnant and had three sons to manage on her own while Pop was already on the ship. Through the years, Mom made a home and lifelong friends in more than 20 different locations.

After retiring from the Navy, John and Dee settled in Campbell. They were longtime members of St. Lucy's Catholic Church and Guys and Dolls Square Dancing. Mom worked as a bookkeeper at West Valley College and CalAir until John retired from his second career as a public works inspector for Santa Clara County. As her sons grew and married, Mom welcomed her "daughters of the heart" with open arms. Grandchildren were joyful additions and family celebrations were declared a success because "we were all together and we all got along so well!"

In retirement, Mom and Pop enjoyed long road trips in their much-loved motorhome. They crisscrossed the country numerous times, exploring small towns and national parks, while visiting family and former shipmates. After Pop's passing (February 28, 2006), Mom continued to attend ship reunions, accompanied by her sons Jack and Mike. A faded map in their home told the story: each trip was carefully highlighted in a different color pen. Mom and Pop enjoyed a special trip to The Netherlands, visiting cousins and touring the ancestral town of Sambeek.

In 2013, Dolores moved to a retirement community in San Jose. She lived there for four years, then moved to St. Paul's Plaza in Chula Vista, CA, to be closer to her eldest son, Jack and his wife, CeCe. She lived independently until August, 2018, when she broke a hip. She continued to be cared for by the expert staff of St. Paul's until her death.

She is survived by three sons, Jack (CeCe), Mike (Sylvia) and Tom (Aloma). Patrick passed away in 2009. She leaves 12 grandchildren: Joe (Cintia), Michelle (Joe), Kristen (Jay), Tara, Phoenix, Kayla, Melissa (David), Kelsey (Richie), Nick, Kyle (Anna), Laura (JB), and Matt (Piper), and 15 great-grandchildren.

Her life will be celebrated on September 7, 2019 at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, in the chapel at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity benefiting service veterans or children.

Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, (408) 296-4656





