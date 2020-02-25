|
Domenic Bennie Norcia
July 17, 1935 – Febr. 20, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
It is with great sadness that, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, the family of Domenic Bennie Norcia announces his passing on February 20th, 2020 in Los Gatos, California at the age of 84 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Lydia, his children, Michael & Jennifer Norcia and Lisa & Barry Cheskin and his five grandchildren who were his pride and joy - Justin, Nicholas, Zachary, Joy, and Lucy. He is also dearly remembered by his family back in New England – his sister and brother, Felicia and Robert Siggens, his sister, Annette Reitano, and as the devoted and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear brother, Carmen Reitano.
Domenic, son of Carmella and Bennie Norcia, was raised in Methuen, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Lowell Tech and Northeastern University. In the early 1970s, he moved his young family to California to seek new opportunities and more sunshine. For the next 30 years, his executive career included serving as vice-president of Ascor Systems Inc., Trigon-Adcotech Industries, Autek Systems Corp., and EH Research Labs. He traveled extensively for business often with Lydia at his side. Domenic and Lydia also enjoyed traveling for pleasure including having taken over 20 cruises. Domenic told people proudly how he had visited over 100 countries. During his retirement years, Domenic loved working with his colleagues at Alain Pinel, Intero, and, for the last 20 years, at Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Los Gatos. His clients became his friends.
Dom had a curious mind. He was a tinkerer and could fix anything. He liked crime novels and his daily crossword puzzle. He was famous for his backyard parties where delicacies from his outdoor wood-fired pizza oven were served. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and was also an amateur pilot. His favorite hobbies were golf and being on the water in his boat, "La Dolce Vita". He loved to tell stories and gave wise advice. He was also a civic leader having held the titles of Los Gatos Rotary Club President, Italian Catholic Federation President, and was a member of The Knights of Columbus and Sons in Retirement (SIR). He was also a member of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Los Gatos where he served as a lector for many years. Most of all, he was a loving, supportive, generous, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and community.
The family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice and his caregivers, Cris, Robert, and Gary for their compassion and kindness toward Domenic during his last days with us.
A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Los Gatos on Thursday, February 27th at 10am followed by Celebration of Life later in the day at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Domenic's memory to The Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health or 's Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Area Chapter.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 25, 2020