Domenica Thomas
1938 - 2020
Nov 23 1938 - May 18 2020
San Jose
Mrs. Domenica (Mickey) Cogliandro Thomas, age 81, of San Jose, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 23, 1938, in Boston Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Antonio and Florence Cogliandro.
Mickey was preceded in death by daughter, Christie Sheets.
She enjoyed planning large festive events and spending time with her extended family.
Mickey is survived by her brother Carmen Cogliandro, his wife Lynda, her sister Joy Davis, her brother-in-law Jack, and her daughter Barbara Wilson as well as granddaughter Molly Wilson, her nieces Bethany, Sarah, her nephew Jeffrey and her great-niece and great-nephew Sidra and Will. Mickey also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 29, 2020
Mickey and I only met in the last two years. Her gift was to embrace you and let you know you were loved and welcomed. Her laughter and quick wit will forever be in my heart. Rest In Peace my loving cousin.
Love Lydia Ann
Lydia Ann Suazo
Family
May 29, 2020
Mickey, you were an amazing example of grace under pressure. Up until the end you never asked why me! Your resolve to accept what was handed to you, says so much about the woman you were. To say you will be missed does not go far enough.
Maureen Psomas
Family
