Domenica ThomasNov 23 1938 - May 18 2020San JoseMrs. Domenica (Mickey) Cogliandro Thomas, age 81, of San Jose, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence.She was born November 23, 1938, in Boston Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Antonio and Florence Cogliandro.Mickey was preceded in death by daughter, Christie Sheets.She enjoyed planning large festive events and spending time with her extended family.Mickey is survived by her brother Carmen Cogliandro, his wife Lynda, her sister Joy Davis, her brother-in-law Jack, and her daughter Barbara Wilson as well as granddaughter Molly Wilson, her nieces Bethany, Sarah, her nephew Jeffrey and her great-niece and great-nephew Sidra and Will. Mickey also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.