Dominic J. Ruggieri
June 27, 1936 - November 9, 2019
Resident of Diamond Springs, CA
Dominic J. Ruggieri passed away on November 10, 2019. He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 27, 1936 and came to Oakland, California as a child. Dominic is survived by his wife Mary Jane, his children Leonard, Denise, Scott, and stepsons Glen and Andy. He was a devoted grandfather of seven. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Mary, his sister Mary Jo (Tootsie) and first wife Shirley.
After graduating with a BSEE and MSEE degrees from The University of Santa Clara, Dominic entered the world of technology, holding positions from basic research, product development, and various levels of management. He retired in 2001 as VP of Marketing and Business Development from Litton Industries Electron Devices Division.
In retirement, Dominic and his wife moved to Shingle Springs, California, joined the Sacramento Traditional Jazz Society (STJS) and resumed his musical endeavors. In 2002, he became a member of the Black Tuesday Jazz Band and in 2010 he became principal clarinetist for the Sierra Symphony. In 2013, Dominic became the music director for the STJS. Dominic was the leader of the Black Tuesday Jazz Band and the Bechet's Fantasy Band.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 7:00P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Graveside Service and Interment will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00A.M. at GATE OF HEAVEN CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Placerville CA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Children's Cancer Research fund.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019