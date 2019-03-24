Dominick Vito Fanelli

Resident of San Jose

Dominick Vito Fanelli, passed away, March 20, 2019, at the age of 84 after good fight against diabetes/heart disease. Dominick was born on July 7, 1934 in Astoria, Long Island to Andrew & Rose Fanelli. Dominick came to California during his early high school years. He graduated from San Jose High and was accepted to San Jose State University where he earned his degree in Business. Dominick met his soul mate Marilyn Murray when he was 18 and she was 17.

Dominick joined the Army (ROTC) at San Jose State and left after graduation for active duty training. Once back from his training and before he left to be stationed in Tacoma, WA, he married the love of his life Marilyn. They have enjoyed almost 62 years of marriage and 67 wonderful years in total together. Dominick retired as 1st Lieutenant from the United States Army after 25 years in May 1995. He was pioneer in the asbestos field since 1978. An entrepreneur at heart and always thinking of ways to help others while providing for his entire family while working 2-3 jobs at a time. A man who would help a friend or a stranger in need and taught all of his children how to pay it forward.

Cherished father to Grace, Elizabeth, Laura, Gio, Katie, Andrew and Richard Fanelli. Beloved by his grandchildren Travis, Breanna, Brittany, Wesley, Ashley, Zachary, Samantha, Joey, Nick, Haley, Dominick, Dominick, Anthony, Dante, Marco, Dario and Neilene. Respected and Adored by his son-in-law's John, Scott, and Joe as well as his daughter in laws Autumn & Lea. Dominick has seven beautiful great grandchildren that he treasured as well. Dominick is survived by his sister Ann Nola of San Jose, CA and his cherished nieces and nephews, Andrea, Frank, Vincent and Rosie.

Dominick had the most loving and giving heart and will be remembered for many things but mostly the love for his wife, children and especially God.

Memorial Service will be held at St. Lucy's Church, Campbell, CA at 1 pm Wednesday March 27th.





