Dominika MiszanczukNov. 1, 1924 - July 3, 2020The PeninsulaMrs. Miszanczuk was blessed to die in her home with daughter Rosemari, granddaughter Amber, and son Steve by her side, July 3, 2020. She was born in Witkowski, Ukraine and fled to Germany to escape the Soviet invasion. There she married Dimitro Miszanczuk and gave birth to their daughter, Rosemari, before the couple immigrated to the US in 1950. She and her husband were founding members of The Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception. She also had a deep love of family. Her faith was strong and carried her through many hardships. Dominika was a long-term employee of United Airlines at SFO. Family and friends will remember her great sense of humor and generous heart. She was passionate about Ukrainian cross stitch embroidery and gardening, as well as cooking her famous Ukraininan dishes for her family. She was known to her grandchildren as "the Pioneer Woman," because of her inner strength. She was affectionately known to family and friends alike as BABA.Dominika is survived by her children, Rosemari Miszanczuk-Lane and Stephan Miszanczuk; her 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her husband Dimitro preceded her in death in 1978, and her son Daniel Miszanczuk preceded her in death in 2018.Friends are invited for visitation Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont Thursday July 9 from 4- 6 pm, with a Vigil Service at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church, 215 Silliman Street in San Francisco. Interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.