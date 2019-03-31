Don Coglianese

Dec. 9, 1935 - March 9, 2019

Los Gatos

Don Coglianese, a 46 year resident of Los Gatos, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 9th. Don was born December 9th, 1935, to Minaldo and Anne Coglianese in Melrose Park, IL. Don was an only child, adored by his parents and raised in Melrose Park with the love and friendship of numerous beloved cousins from both the Perrino and Coglianese families. Don's strong scholastic and athletic record at Proviso High School earned him a full scholarship to Dartmouth College where he played football in the Ivy League. At the conclusion of Don's freshman year at Dartmouth, though, Don returned to Illinois in 1955 to marry his high school sweetheart, Judy Rummel - a true love story that lasted 61 years until Judy's passing in 2017. Judy supported Don while he completed a BS in Chemistry at DePaul University, and Don followed with a long and successful career in sales in the semiconductor field with Welch Scientific, Carl Herman Associates CHA, Airco Temescal, and the Silicon Valley Group SGV. Retirement didn't stick at first so Don launched RepOne where he continued to represent favorite clients' product lines. An award winning salesman, Don loved sales, even enjoyed all the travel, and took pride in mentoring and promoting his teams while maintaining life-long friendships with many business associates. Don was an absolute hero to his two children. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his daughter and son, Patty Reis of Darien, CT and Danny Coglianese of Homer, AK, along with their families, son-in-law Tim Reis and grandchildren Ally and Jack Reis, and daughter-in-law Aoy Coglianese and grandchild Inn Coglianese. Four beloved nieces and one nephew along with their beautiful families also mourn the loss of their adored Uncle Don.





