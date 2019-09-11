Mercury News Obituaries
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Memorial Park
250 Spring Ave.
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Don Lee Black


1934 - 2019
Don Lee Black Obituary
Don Lee Black
Resident of Grass Valley, CA
Don Lee Black, 85, passed away at his home in Grass Valley, CA, Aug. 8, 2019. Born in Dexter, TX, Aug. 1, 1934, having moved as a small child to CA, then Hawaii, where his step-father was a civilian engineer with the military. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, the family was evacuated back to CA. Don attended schools in Morgan Hill (Machado School) and Gilroy, additionally attending Gavilan College.
He spent many years as a Deputy Sheriff, beginning his career in San Benito County, then working as a Deputy Sheriff with Santa Clara County from approx. 1962 to 1974, continuing his career as an investigator with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for 5 years. Don ended his law enforcement career as Police Captain in Pauma Valley, CA. with the same love and commitment he had always felt for his Law Enforcement profession.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jody, sister, Lois Manley, son, Bill Black (Robin), daughter, Donna deRidder (Martin), grandchildren, Jennifer Black, Paul, David and Barbara Jo Scrimshire, Michelle (Matt) Joiner, and great-grandchildren, Madison, (and soon-to-be-born, Joiner), along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Sat., Sept. 14-11AM, at Mount Hope Memorial Park, 250 Spring Ave., Morgan Hill. Arrangements made by Habing Funeral Home, Gilroy (408) 847-4040. Don's family would be honored if his friends and colleagues would attend, honoring Don.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 11, 2019
