Don Lounsbury
Jan. 5, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2020
Santa Clara
Don Richard Lounsbury of Santa Clara, California died August 18, 2020 in hospice care at Lakeview Lodge in Emerald Hills. His death followed a long decline due to a chronic neurodegenerative disorder diagnosed as frontotemporal disease (FTD). He was 67.
Born in Melrose, Massachusetts on January 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Robert and Laurette (Gauthier) Lounsbury. He grew up in Stoneham, Massachusetts and graduated from Stoneham High School. He then attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He made a successful career in computer software engineering, relocating his family to California's Silicon Valley.
He enjoyed cultivating his own citrus trees in his free time. He often took getaways with his family to Lake Tahoe.
He was the beloved husband of Diane (Marcouillier) for more than 37 years, who survives him. He was the proud father of Danielle (and Zach) Feiger and Andrew, who survive him. He was the grandfather of Aksel and Avery Feiger, who survive him. Three siblings, Judy Barry, Dr. Dave Lounsbury, and Paul Lounsbury, survive him. His older brother, Guy, born on the same date six years before him, died in 2018.
A celebration of his life is planned for a post-COVID date. In lieu of flowers, please consider charitable donations in the memory of Don Lounsbury to the Brain Support Network (www.brainsupportnetwork.org
