Donald Armin Nagel M.D.May 7, 1929 - May 24, 2020Cupertino, CADonald Armin Nagel M.D. died from complications of a stroke suffered on February 3rd. He was 91. He was born in St. Louis Missouri, the only child of Armin Nagel and Lula Nagel (nee Coil).He was a talented orthopedic surgeon who spent his career in academic medicine. He joined the faculty of Stanford Medical School as Chief of Orthopedics in 1969, serving as Chief for 13 years, and then continuing as Professor at the Medical School. He taught residents and treated patients until he retired in 2005. Upon retirement, he was called back as an Emeritus Professor and continued to teach and treat patients. After Stanford, he worked for the Santa Clara County hospital and then at a clinic in Santa Cruz. He estimated that in his 45-year career, he had 90,000 patient contacts and performed well over 6,000 surgeries.He was dedicated to serving people of diverse cultures throughout the world. Through his work with the Public Health Service and volunteer organizations, he touched the lives of people in North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Australia. This work took him to, among other places, the Tohono O'odham (then Papago) reservation in southern Arizona, China, and Afghanistan.He and his wife moved to the Forum at Rancho San Antonio in Cupertino in 2006, where he lived an active and rewarding life well into his eighties.He enjoyed being with his family, tending his roses, singing, camping, bicycling, backpacking, traveling, and photography. He was a life-long learner and teacher. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Most of all, he liked to be of service to others.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Nagel (nee Hoff), to whom he was married for almost 67 years. They have 4 children: Diana Nagel of Fayetteville AR, Jai Nagel of Roseville CA, Daniel Nagel of Prunedale CA, and David Nagel of Gig Harbor WA. They also have 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Forum at a later date.