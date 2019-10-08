Mercury News Obituaries
DONALD BYRON BROWN
Feb. 17, 1924 - Sept. 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Donald Byron Brown passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019. Donald was born to Angus and Maude Brown of San Jose. Donald graduated from San Jose High in February 1941. He then joined the Navy to fight in World War II. He was in flight school in Norman Oklahoma where he met his soon to be wife, Dorothy Ann, of 71 years before she passed in 2017. Donald attended Texas Tech University and graduate Tau Beta Pi in engineering. Donald worked in the aerospace industries for over 20 years before he went back to school and obtained his juris doctorate in law. Donald leaves a daughter, Mary, Grandson, Michael, Granddaughter Michelle and two great grandsons, Cody and Jacob. He is predeceased by his son Donald Jack Brown.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 8, 2019
