Donald "Don" Carter Harris
May 13, 1934 - February 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
A dad, a friend, a philosopher, a college professor, a chess board master, and a grand master of maximizing life, with the gift for teaching others to do the same. Born in Washington D.C. to Carrie and Moses Harris, Don lived an amazing life of learning, mastering his passions, and sharing these gifts through education. His education included both undergraduate and multiple graduate degrees from universities including Oberlin College, Georgetown, and San Francisco State. He was awarded the distinguished Fulbright scholarship, to share his passion for knowledge of culture. The grant could not be more fitting for a person who represented the stated goals of the Fulbright Scholarship including acquiring more knowledge, more reason, more compassion into world affairs and thereby increase the chance that nations will learn to live in peace and friendship.
His passion for learning about people, languages, cultures, music, and chess, were extended to his students from his early career as high school teacher at Saratoga High, and later as a college professor at Canada College for 29 years. After retirement, Don taught chess to elementary school students, enriching their lives with a love for the game and lessons for a lifetime.
He is survived by his daughter Diane, her son Devon, her daughter Audrey, Don's son, Donnie, his wife Leslie, their daughters Lauren and Demi, and his most supportive lifelong friend, Nancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of "Don" at the Toll House in Los Gatos on 3/13/2020 at 4pm - 9pm. Don's family requests that those wanting to make any donations of remembrance can be made in honor of his name to the Fulbright Association at: https://fulbright.org/donate/make-a-donation/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020