|
|
Donald Cavender
Jan. 9, 1932 - Oct. 19, 2019
San Jose
Donald Rowan Cavender, 87, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. He leaves behind his five children; daughters, Diane Hendrickson, Carol Dias, Laurie Motey, his sons Matthew & William Cavender, as well as 11 grandchildren. Don was born on January 9, 1932 and raised in San Francisco, CA. He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory, San Jose in 1949 and went on to gain his undergraduate and masters degrees in teaching at Cal Poly SLO. As a young man, he became a Corpsman in the Navy stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital in New York. It is here where he met his wife Ruth, fell in love, married and drove back across the states to California for their honeymoon. They settled in Campbell, California which is where they raised their five children. Don and Ruth remained married for 53 years until our loving Mother passed away in February, 2010. He taught for thirty years, mostly in the Palo Alto School district in both Middle school and High School. He coached both football and track along with teaching P.E. and Human Science. He so loved football and coaching that once retired from teaching, he continued to coach football at the College of San Mateo for another 10 years. He enjoyed the simple things in life: camping, fishing, a game of cards or reading a good book......he was usually reading 2 or 3 at a time. His greatest joy and sense of pride was his family and specifically his children and grandchildren......the legacy he has now left behind. We will miss him dearly but we find immense comfort that he is finally at peace. His final resting place, appropriately so, will be next to a football field.
A small, family service will be held on Friday, October 25th at Browns Funeral Home 410 NE Garfield St, Camas, WA.
View the online memorial for Donald Cavender
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 25, 2019