Donald "Don" Cross
San Jose, California
Passed away on October 21, 2019 in San Jose, CA. He was 80 years old. Born in Camden, New Jersey. He worked over 40 years as a member of the Retail Clerks (UFCW).
He is survived by his wife Sharon "Lile" Cross of San Jose, his daughters, son-in-law, and sons…. Susan Chiodo , Melissa and Pat Denton, Daniel Cross, and Timothy Cross; and grandchildren Briana, Christopher and Micheal Chiodo.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law Robert Chiodo, his parents Philip and Eleanor Cross, and brothers and sisters-in-law Philip and Thelma Jean Cross, and Robert and Nancy Cross.
We are all proud to call him Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Cousin, Uncle and Friend.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019