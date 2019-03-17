Donald Dean Casey

November 26, 1928 - March 12, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Palo Alto pioneer Don Casey and long time California resident passed away with family in Santa Clara. Don Casey was the widower of Claire Casey, he was a wonderful father to 8 children, 18, grand children and 4 great grandchildren.

The Casey family migrated to California from Spencer Iowa during the great depression when Don was 7. The family established the historical Cardinal Drive-In Cleaners in Palo Alto. The cleaners had 5 stores and a laundry at one time in and around the Bay Area. Cardinal Cleaners serviced the Stanford University marching band uniforms for years and had customers such as Shirley Temple Black, and the legendary Tennessee Ernie Ford, serving many families of the Bay Area for over 60 years. Don Casey attended Jordon Middle School and graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1948. During High school Don was an All State California Diver at Paly High. Casey was drafted into the Korean War in 1950 and survived many battles including Heartbreak Ridge in Korea. He returned to Ford Ord where he was a leadership instructor until his honorable discharge. Upon his military discharge Don returned to the family business until retiring in the year 2000. Don enjoyed family, Hawaii, golf, roller skating and even skated with the great World Champion Betty Jennings. Don took up Karate in the 60's and 70's and even trained with the famous Bruce Lee and Ed Parker. He will be missed but not forgotten by his loving family!

Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00A.M with Visitation beginning at 9:00A.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos.





