Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY
1315 Hollenbeck Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
725 Cascade Drive
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Donald E (Don) McMullen


Donald (Don) E, McMullen
October 14, 1940 - April 30, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Don McMullen, 78, from Sunnyvale, unexpectedly passed away April 30, 2019 in El Dorado Hills, CA after spending an enjoyable weekend of doing his favorite things… biking, reading, and drinking fine wine with family. He was well respected in his 52-year banking career and as an active member in his Catholic Church, and he was well liked among a wide circle of friends. Don touched many lives with his good natured spirit, generous heart and positive outlook on life.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Irene; his three children Susan Connor (Steve), Tim McMullen (Brandi), and Kristen Wai (Patrick); and his seven grandchildren Daniel and Sarah Connor, Andrew and Alayna McMullen and Claire, Meredith and Justin Wai. He is also survived by his siblings Phyllis Duris (George), Jack McMullen (Connie) and Mike McMullen (Merle) and preceded in death by his parents Ward and Marie McMullen and brother Dick.
Rosary will be held Friday, May 10th at 7:00pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11th at 1:00pm at CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 725 Cascade Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CatholicCharitiesSCC.org


View the online memorial for Donald (Don) E, McMullen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2019
