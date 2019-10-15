|
|
Donald Edwin Baczynski
Age 84
Resident of San Jose, CA
Our beloved Donald Edwin Baczynski, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 5, 2019. Those left to cherish his loving memory include his beloved wife Harriett; children Dawn (Steve) Daddario, Karen Baczynski, Teresa (Larry) McTernan, Aislinn (Dave) Hannan, and Julie (Ray) Herbst; grandchildren Melissa, Amy, Anthony, Lexi, Will, Ian, Chelsea, Paige, Alaina, James, Chris, Will, and Belle; great grandchildren Titus, Wesley, Aubrey, Reichen, and Peyton; brother Ed; other survivors include a host of family and friends.
Don was born in 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Michael (Mike) and Marie (nee Wesolowski), the youngest of 5 children.
Don excelled in sports in High School and played football, basketball and was on the wrestling team. He also played football in college. Don learned his love of wood-working in High School in his shop class, and it was his goal to become a shop teacher. He was a talented carpenter and made many fine pieces of furniture for his family.
While attending Eastern State Teacher's College in Charleston, Don met the love of his life, Harriett. They soon fell in love and married in 1956. Their first 3 daughters were all born near Chicago. In 1961, the family moved to the Bay area. Two more daughters were born in San Jose, California, to make the family complete.
Don and Harriett quickly became involved at Transfiguration Parish and both were involved in the folk music for mass. Don was a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing in his beautiful baritone voice. Some of the musicians from Transfiguration went on to form a folk music group "The Good Timers" where they played at local pizza parlors. While they weren't paid – they were offered all the pizza they could eat! Don most recently was involved at St. Julie Billiart Parish in San Jose.
After working in the tire service industry for several years, Don opted to work for Sear's in their auto service center in Cupertino, and thus began his more than 30-year career working in several auto centers until he reached the position of auto center manager at Eastridge Mall.
Don became involved in a band called "Don and the Good Timers", which was later changed to "Don and the Goodtime Band" and they were in demand at several venues for many years.
Don and Harriett found great spiritual meaning in the Marriage Encounter and Cursillo movments. Don worked many Cursillo week-ends, which gave him immense fulfillment and joy.
He was an avid sports fan and a passionate (and loud) supporter of the the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors.
Don had a passion for gardening and cultivated a gorgeous back yard with roses, a playhouse, and a garden swing. Many days were spent on the swing by Don and family relaxing and enjoying the loveliness of the peaceful garden setting. Don was also a passionate model train hobbyist. The grandchildren especially enjoyed putting on the conductor's hat and conducting the trains around the track. Recently his great-grandsons Titus and Wesley were afforded that honor.
Don was defined by his Catholic faith and his love for his family. He and Harriett demonstrated true unconditional love to their children and grandchildren. Don was deeply loved, admired and respected by all his family. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. In fact, he and Harriett helped raise one or their granddaughters.
Don made an indelible footprint in all our hearts and minds and he will be missed immensely.
Visitation Thursday (10/17) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Darling & Fischer, 615 N. Santa Cruz, Ave., Los Gatos, 95030; Funeral Mass Friday (10/18) 11:00 am to noon at St. Julie Billiart, 6410 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA 95119. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Donald Edwin Baczynski
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2019