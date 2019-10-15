Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Julie Billiart
6410 Cottle Road
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Baczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Edwin Baczynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Edwin Baczynski Obituary
Donald Edwin Baczynski
Age 84
Resident of San Jose, CA
Our beloved Donald Edwin Baczynski, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 5, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife Harriett; children Dawn(Steve) Daddario, Karen Baczynski, Teresa(Larry) McTernan, Aislinn(Dave) Hannan, and Julie(Ray) Herbst; grandchildren Melissa, Amy, Anthony, Lexi, Will, Ian, Chelsea, Paige, Alaina, James, Chris, Will, and Belle; great grandchildren Titus, Wesley, Aubrey, Reichen, Peyton; and brother Ed.
Don was born in 1935 in Chicago, IL to Mike and Marie Baczynski. He excelled in sports in High School and College playing football, wrestling and other sports.
While attending Eastern State Teacher's College in Charleston, IL, Don met the love of his life, Harriett, and they wed in 1956.
They moved to the Bay Area in 1961, and Don and Harriett quickly became involved at Transfiguration Parish and both were involved in the folk music for mass. Don was a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing in his beautiful baritone voice.
Don worked for Sear's in their auto service center, and he eventually became the manager at Eastridge Mall.
Don and Harriett found great spiritual meaning in the Marriage Encounter and Cursillo movements. Don worked many Cursillo week-ends, which gave him immense fulfillment and joy.
He was a talented carpenter and made many fine pieces of furniture. He was also an avid sports fan of the S.F. 49ers and the Warriors.
Don was an enthusiastic gardener and was a model train hobbyist. The grandchildren especially enjoyed putting on the conductor's hats and conducting the trains around the track.
Don was defined by his Catholic faith and his love for his family. He was deeply loved, admired and respected by all his family. He made an indelible footprint in all their hearts and he will be missed immensely.
Visitation Thurs.(10/17) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Darling-Fischer, 615 N. Santa Cruz, Ave., Los Gatos, CA. Funeral Mass Fri.(10/18) 11:00 am to noon at St. Julie Billiart, 6410 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .


View the online memorial for Donald Edwin Baczynski
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now