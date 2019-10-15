|
Donald Edwin Baczynski
Age 84
Resident of San Jose, CA
Our beloved Donald Edwin Baczynski, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 5, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife Harriett; children Dawn(Steve) Daddario, Karen Baczynski, Teresa(Larry) McTernan, Aislinn(Dave) Hannan, and Julie(Ray) Herbst; grandchildren Melissa, Amy, Anthony, Lexi, Will, Ian, Chelsea, Paige, Alaina, James, Chris, Will, and Belle; great grandchildren Titus, Wesley, Aubrey, Reichen, Peyton; and brother Ed.
Don was born in 1935 in Chicago, IL to Mike and Marie Baczynski. He excelled in sports in High School and College playing football, wrestling and other sports.
While attending Eastern State Teacher's College in Charleston, IL, Don met the love of his life, Harriett, and they wed in 1956.
They moved to the Bay Area in 1961, and Don and Harriett quickly became involved at Transfiguration Parish and both were involved in the folk music for mass. Don was a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing in his beautiful baritone voice.
Don worked for Sear's in their auto service center, and he eventually became the manager at Eastridge Mall.
Don and Harriett found great spiritual meaning in the Marriage Encounter and Cursillo movements. Don worked many Cursillo week-ends, which gave him immense fulfillment and joy.
He was a talented carpenter and made many fine pieces of furniture. He was also an avid sports fan of the S.F. 49ers and the Warriors.
Don was an enthusiastic gardener and was a model train hobbyist. The grandchildren especially enjoyed putting on the conductor's hats and conducting the trains around the track.
Don was defined by his Catholic faith and his love for his family. He was deeply loved, admired and respected by all his family. He made an indelible footprint in all their hearts and he will be missed immensely.
Visitation Thurs.(10/17) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Darling-Fischer, 615 N. Santa Cruz, Ave., Los Gatos, CA. Funeral Mass Fri.(10/18) 11:00 am to noon at St. Julie Billiart, 6410 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019