Donald Elmer Tuttle, Jr.
September 9, 1918 - August 17, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Donald Elmer Tuttle, Jr. was born in San Jose, California, on Sept. 9, 1918. He was raised in San Jose and was a Willow Glen resident for over 70 years. For the first 60 of those years, Don and Mariane lived in a home that Don and his father built in Willow Glen. He also helped build his parents' home on their ranch in Almaden Valley. Don passed away in San Jose, California, on Aug. 17, 2019, just shy of his 101st birthday. He will be dearly missed.
During World War II, Don served as a B-24 pilot in the 34th Bombardment Group in the European Theatre flying 35 combat missions. He was in the U.S. Air Force and was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Battle Stars; Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters; American Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; Distinguished Flying Cross; and the Presidential Unit Citation. After an honorable discharge as a Major from the Air Force, he returned back to working at Wells Fargo Bank where he retired as an Assistant Vice President after 45 years of service.
During the early 1950's, Don also started his own ice cream store called Tuttle's Ice Cream located in Willow Glen on Lincoln Avenue and had a second store in Santa Clara. Don always had a true love for ice cream!
During Don's retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and spent many vacations in Hawaii.
Don is survived by his son, Dennis Tuttle; daughters, Denise Baker (Nathan) and Donna Juan; grandchildren, Amory Baker (Kelsey); Kevin and Kelly Juan; Tami Tuttle; great-granddaughter, Emma Tuttle; brother, Caroll Tuttle (Loretta); nephew, Michael Tuttle (Arlene); nieces, Kathy Standley (Rick) and Cherylee Robinson; and grandnephew, Emerson Robles-Tuttle.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. Tuttle and Caroline Franscioni Tuttle; wife of 60 years, Mariane Toomer Tuttle; brother, Floyd Tuttle; granddaughter, Denelle Rich and husband, Edward Rich; sister-in-law, Katherine Tuttle; grandniece, Miranda Robles-Tuttle; and long-time partner, Winifred Wilcox.
Friends are invited for visitation at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019