Donald EmersonOct. 20, 1929 - October 11, 2020Resident of Willow GlenDon passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side. He was 9 days shy of 91 years of age. Born in Sacramento, California and raised in Roseville, California, his family was rich in railroad history. He attended Roseville High School and was a past class president. He graduated from Oregon State College earning a pharmacy degree in 1952. While in college, he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. It was there, that he met his future pharmacist wife Ann Lawrence. He was a member of the National Guard and the Armed Forces reaching the level of Army Sergeant Medical Aide. For a brief time, he was stationed in Chaffee, Arkansas. After his time in the service, Don moved to Willow Glen, a neighborhood within San Jose, co-owning with his wife his father-in-law's pharmacy, Lawrence's Drug Store. Don and Ann owned and operated the Willow Glen pharmacy until their retirement in 1993. Don was a member of the San Jose Elks Lodge No. 522 since 1960, and the Santa Clara Pharmacists Association. He loved listening to Dixieland Jazz, and was a member of the South Bay Jazz and Monterey Hot Jazz societies. He was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club until 2017 and cherished spending time in Pebble Beach with his friends. Through the years, Don enjoyed hunting, skiing and fishing, building model airplanes, and traveling, especially to Hawaii. During the past three years, he lived in a retirement community in Petaluma, California. Don was preceded in death by his wife Ann Lawrence Emerson of Willow Glen. He is survived by daughters Gail Emerson Park of Portland, Oregon, and Michele Emerson Amaral of Petaluma, California. He has five grandchildren; Lindsey Park, Rachel Karpstein, Ellianna, Sophia and Leone Amaral, and great-grandson Camden Park. As per his wishes, no service will be held. His ashes will be scattered over Monterey Bay in a private ceremony.