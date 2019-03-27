Donald Eugene Lipsey

March 14, 1939 – March 22, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Cherished husband, father, papa, uncle and friend of many, passed away surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 80 on March 22, 2019. Don is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Debbie (Kevin), son Mike (Sue) and daughter Kathy (Halden) and nephew Justin. Don is also survived by six precious grandchildren: Brandon, Brittany, Brooke, Donnie, Cole, and Courtney. Finally, Don was blessed with two great-grandchildren: Cali Ashford and Adelaide (Addie) Baker. Don was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Darryl (Dude) Lipsey.

Don was born in Benton Ill, the son of Lafet and Evelyn Lipsey. After graduation from Benton High School, Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served three years of active duty. While in the Marine Corp, Don was introduced to the love of his life, Linda Spence, through a mutual family friend. Don and Linda were wed and began their life-long love story in 1960. In 1966, Don and his young family moved to San Jose CA to launch Alameda Glass & Mirror Company. Don sold the successful business in 1980, and soon started his second career in residential real estate. In 1982, Don and a business partner purchased Century 21 Bonus Realty. Don continued his career in real estate until his "second" retirement in 2005.

Don and Linda lived a full and active life in retirement, enjoying many cross country trips in their two motorhomes "Flipper" and "Sunshine". They particularly enjoyed spending time with their extended families in Texas, Illinois, and adopted family in Oklahoma. When not traversing the country, they enjoyed motorhome trips to their favorite beach spots along the Pacific Ocean. They shared special memories of many family trips to their favorite tropical beach in Napili Bay, HI. Finally, no memoriam is complete without mentioning the 40+ year special friendship that Don and his California hunting buddies had with the Meine family in Dillon MT.

Don's legacy and passion for his family and friends will live on in the hearts of the people he loved. The void in our lives without Don is indescribable. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, nephew, friends, and church family at Community Christian.

A celebration of a life well lived is scheduled for this Saturday, March 30, at 2pm at Community Christian in Morgan Hill, CA. Please join the family for a reception and meal immediately after the service. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution in Don's honor to The .





