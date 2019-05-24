Donald Francis Lombardi

July 3, 1935 - May 10, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Our beloved Papa passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Don was born to the late Frances and Alexander Lombardi in Providence RI, the youngest of seven children. He moved to Santa Clara county in 1958 and opened Lombardi Auto Service (f.k.a. Lombardi Shell) in 1959. He was a mainstay in the community for 60+ years, an avid fisherman, and a caring family man. Don was deeply involved in the lives of his family and friends and will leave a lasting impact for years and generations to come.

Don is survived by his siblings: Dorothy, Alexander, Viola, and Julia, his loving children: Donnie and Kathy, his grandchildren: Lacie, Chris, Cody, and Jessica, and his great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Scarlett, and Elena. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph and Phyllis.

Please join us to raise a toast to The Man, The Myth, The Don. A celebration of life will take place at Mariani's and Lombardi Auto Service (2540 El Camino Real, Santa Clara) on June 29th from 12pm-3pm. Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to attend.





