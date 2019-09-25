|
Donald H. Williams
1930-2019
Minneapolis & San Jose
A true original left us on Sunday, with his daughters at his side, seconds after his beloved Vikings trounced the Raiders. Handsome, athletic, brilliant, loyal, opinionated, stubborn, politically incorrect, loving and lovable Donald liked to ski, golf, fish, bowl, play bridge, travel, garden, make perfect abelskivers, drive fast with the top down, manage his "own damn" investments, argue with police officers, and explain to Liberals why they are wrong. He disliked bigotry, slow drivers, President Trump, and squirrels.
Don was born in Minneapolis, graduated from Edison H.S. in 1948, and never missed a class reunion. He served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War before attending the University of Minnesota to study Engineering. He relocated his family to San Jose in 1969, and settled in Almaden Valley. Don was a software engineer for Control Data Corporation most of his career, working on classified projects for NASA and the Pentagon, and traveled enough to enter the million mile club. He served on the SC County Grand Jury for two terms, has been an active member of SIRS for 20 years, and was a long-standing member of the Sertoma Club. This year his time in retirement equalled that of his 30+ year career.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, who left us in June, and his siblings Maril, Marilyn and Nancy. He is survived by his daughters Dawn Murphy, Nanci Williams and Julie Donnellan; son-in-law Greg Donnellan; grandchildren Kelsey and Tyler Donnellan, Jack Murphy, Kaitlin Moore, Ben, Nate and Travis Orloff - all of whom can ski and fish thanks to Donald's tutelage.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/4 at Three Flames on Meridian Avenue, 5 pm, followed by dinner. Services to be held on 10/26 - Hillside Chapel, Mpls, 11 am, followed by lunch at Jax Cafe.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 25, 2019