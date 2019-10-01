|
Donald Helten
Sep. 20, 1948 - Sep 25, 2019
San Jose
Donald Joseph Helten, 71, died September 25, 2019. Born in Chicago, Il, Don moved to San Jose as a child and lived in the South Bay most of his life.
An Air Force veteran, San Jose State graduate, and devoted member of St. Victor's Parish, his favorite times were spent volunteering with the church community, coaching little league, vacationing with family, and working for Martha's Kitchen.
Don enjoyed bicycling, basketball, and religious study, and remained active until the end. He is survived by his son, Michael, his brother Raymond, and a large extended family. He was loved by friends and family alike, and his gentle nature will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at St. Victor's Parish on Friday, Oct. 4. (Viewing at 3 PM, mass at 4.)
