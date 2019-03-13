Home

St Joseph Of Cupertino
10110 N De Anza Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
(408) 252-7653
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Alameda Family Funeral Home
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd.
Saratoga, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish
10110 N. De Anza Blvd.
Cupertino, CA
View Map
Donald James Martin


Donald James Martin Obituary
Donald James Martin
Dec. 11, 1956 ~ March 8, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Donald James Martin Jr., 62, passed away on March 8, 2019.
He leaves his wife of 39 years, Thuan Takeoka Martin, his son, Keith Robert Martin, and his daughter in law and grandson. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Martin. Surviving siblings are Carol Longobardi, Kenneth Martin, Ginger Norberg, Amy DiGiacomo, and Beth Riehl.
He was born December 11, 1956, to Donald and Virginia Martin of Staten Island, New York. He was a 1974 graduate of New Dorp High School, where he was a Westinghouse Science Talent Search semi-finalist. He served as a midshipman in the USNR between 1974 and 1976. He received a BSEE from Northwestern University in 1979. He had a career in high-energy particle accelerators, working at Fermilab, the Superconducting Super Collider, and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center.
He will be remembered by his colleagues as a dedicated engineer and mentor, by his family as a loving husband and father, and by all as a kind and gentle soul.
A funeral service will be held on March 14, at St. Joseph of Cupertino.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019
