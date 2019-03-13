Donald James Martin

Dec. 11, 1956 ~ March 8, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

Donald James Martin Jr., 62, passed away on March 8, 2019.

He leaves his wife of 39 years, Thuan Takeoka Martin, his son, Keith Robert Martin, and his daughter in law and grandson. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Martin. Surviving siblings are Carol Longobardi, Kenneth Martin, Ginger Norberg, Amy DiGiacomo, and Beth Riehl.

He was born December 11, 1956, to Donald and Virginia Martin of Staten Island, New York. He was a 1974 graduate of New Dorp High School, where he was a Westinghouse Science Talent Search semi-finalist. He served as a midshipman in the USNR between 1974 and 1976. He received a BSEE from Northwestern University in 1979. He had a career in high-energy particle accelerators, working at Fermilab, the Superconducting Super Collider, and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center.

He will be remembered by his colleagues as a dedicated engineer and mentor, by his family as a loving husband and father, and by all as a kind and gentle soul.

A funeral service will be held on March 14, at St. Joseph of Cupertino.





View the online memorial for Donald James Martin Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary