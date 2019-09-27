|
Donald Junkin
Resident of Millbrae
Donald Leonard Junkin, Jr., age 91, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, September 23, 2019, in Millbrae, CA. His beloved wife of 70 years, Dolores, was at his side.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive at El Camino Real in Millbrae, with a rosary following at 7:00PM. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, September 28, at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd., Colma, CA.
Donald was born in San Francisco to Donald and Lona Junkin on September 19, 1928. He attended Balboa High School in San Francisco. He married Dolores Capobianco on June 5, 1949 in Kearny, New Jersey, returning to San Francisco to start their new life. After attending trade school, he worked as a carpenter, general contractor and part owner for Mayta and Jensen in San Francisco for 31 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in Germany in the Army. Don was a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and was involved in the San Mateo Elks Club, Millbrae Planning Commission, and the Millbrae Lions. He was very active in St. Dunstan Catholic Church parish as, among other things, a Eucharistic Minister, lector, chairperson of the annual Fall Festival, and parish administrator. He also served as chairman of the Building Committee for the Archdiocese of San Francisco.
Donald was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Gallagher (Alton) and his brother Duane Junkin. He is survived by his children Gayle Hermann (James), Carol McHugh (Kevin), Patricia Boisson (Michael), and Donald Junkin III (Rachelle), 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the Knights of Columbus of St. Dunstan Church.
Don's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the late Dr. Raju Gandhi and his staff at Bay Area Vein & Vascular Center, the wound care team at ANX Health Care and the many family and friends that have shown their support and compassion.
