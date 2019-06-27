|
|
Donald Landucci
Dec. 6,1933 - Apr. 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Don passed away peacefully on April 7th at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by Mary Ann, his loving wife of 59 years. He was the beloved father of Karen Martarano, Donald Landucci and Julie Ann Landucci, a devoted grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 7, a loving brother, uncle, cousin, friend and teacher to many.
Don was a dedicated and beloved 6th grade teacher for 30 years at Farnham Elementary School in San Jose and retired in 1995. He was a true "49ers Faithful!"
We are very thankful to everyone who cared for him.
Please join us for his Celebration of Life on Sat. June 29th at 11:30 am at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 27, 2019