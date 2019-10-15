Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Anne's at Rossmoor
Donald Leo Schneider


1929 - 2019
Donald Leo Schneider Obituary
Donald Leo Schneider
Feb. 10, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2019
Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, CA
Beloved Spouse to: Jeanne Marie Aurel, Married 62 years (1951 – 2013), may they rest in peace for eternity together.
Dad to his Children: Catherine Schneider-Lewis, John Frederick Schneider, Frederick Aurel Schneider, Martin Eugene Schneider
Spouses: Peter Wayne Lewis, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Patricia Otero-Schneider, Jill Dobkin
Sister & Niece: Marion Schneider Lopez, Jessica Lopez-Pearce
BeauPa to his Grandchildren: Wayne Raynal Lewis & Wife Monisha, Leo Martin Schneider, Bennett William Schneider, Marcos Cordova Schneider, Margot Aurel Schneider
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Grew up in Pasadena, CA, B.S. Mechanical Engineering (1951) from Santa Clara University, CA. Longtime FMC employee and San Jose resident, recently of Rossmoor, Walnut Creek & Lamothe, Ste. Cecile du Cayrou, France where he will be interred with his beloved Jeanne.
Memorial Mass for Donald will be at Saint Anne's at Rossmoor at 10:30 am Friday, October 18th, 2019.
Consider a contribution to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation in Donald's name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2019
