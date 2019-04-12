Donald Louis Allari, MD

September 2, 1931 - March 28, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Donald Louis Allari MD was born at French Hospital in San Francisco on September 2, 1931 to Louis and Georgette (Plaa) Allari. A fourth generation San Franciscan, he was raised in the City for several years in a primarily French enclave until his family moved to Stockton, CA.

After graduating from St. Mary's High School, Don entered the US Army and successfully completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA. He was honorably discharged from the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant in 1955. Serving in the Army Medical Corp was a formative experience for Don, and by the end of his military career he decided to become a physician. As a recipient of the G.I. Bill, Don was able to attend UC Berkeley, where he became a life-long Cal Bear supporter. It was at the campus Newman center that he met his future wife, M.E. Donnelly, although they were not to date until years later. He was an exceptional student and graduated in 1958 with a B.A. in Zoology with cum laude distinction. He was accepted to UCSF medical school and graduated in 1962. While at UCSF, Don and M.E. met again, courted, and were married in 1961. They would later settle in Los Gatos and raise three children while being very active in their community. Don and ME had many wonderful years together until her death in 2000.

Don chose to specialize in pediatrics and trained at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center-Stanford Children's Hospital residency program, completing his training as Chief Resident. He was one of the founding members of the RAMBLC Pediatric Medical Group, which became the largest pediatric medical group in the South Bay Area. Don served on numerous boards and held many titles over the years, including Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Good Samaritan Hospital, Trustee for the Board of Good Samaritan Hospital, and CMA Delegate. He was an active volunteer much of his life, serving as Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Church, Nature Docent at Filoli, and President of the Board of St. Elizabeth's Day Home. After retiring from private practice, Don remained active in medicine by volunteering with the Rotary Club's Rotoplast International and travelling to many countries providing care in Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, the Philippines, and Venezuela.

Don is survived by his three children, Dan (Leslie), Laurie (Tim), Tim (Kelly), seven grandchildren, Elise, Evette, Leah, Lana, Phoebe, Kathleen, Kevin, and his wife, Shelia Barry (married in 2016).

The family would like to thank the Forum at San Antonio and Heartland Hospice for their care of Don and special thanks is given to Kathy Berra and Luana Byrd for the extra care and affection they showed Don. Rosary service Thursday, April 25 at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, Los Gatos at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday, April 26 at 10am at St. Mary's Church, Los Gatos.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cal Alumni Association or the UCSF Alumni Association.





View the online memorial for Donald Louis Allari, MD Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary