Donald McNaught


Donald McNaught Obituary
Donald McNaught
May 31, 1933 - Jan. 21, 2018
Resident of Sunnyvale and Grass Valley
Beloved husband and father, Donald Earl McNaught passed away on January 21, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 85.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley (530) 273-2041
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019
