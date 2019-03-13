|
|
Donald McNaught
May 31, 1933 - Jan. 21, 2018
Resident of Sunnyvale and Grass Valley
Beloved husband and father, Donald Earl McNaught passed away on January 21, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 85.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley (530) 273-2041
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959
View the online memorial for Donald McNaught
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019