Donald Miller
1939 - 2020
May 21, 1939 - Sept. 23, 2020
Resident of Auburn
Don Miller of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was 81. Born on May 21, 1939 in Sharon, PA. He was the son of the late Paul and Florence Miller. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Brenda DeSantis, Mary Warrender and Eleanore Morith.
Don was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School, Sharon, PA. Went on to Columbia University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1961. He was a member of the Mercer County Hall of Fame. He and his wife Suzanne married in 1959 in Sharon, PA.
Don joined IBM in 1963 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He then moved to the San Jose, CA facility in 1969 where he retired after 30 years. He and his wife retired to Auburn, he was involved in many organizations. He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Church, Auburn, CA.
Don is survived by his wife Suzanne (McCoy), four children, Diane Higby and her husband Richard, Donald Miller and his wife Beth, Karen VanWinkle and her husband Gary and Daniel Miller, fourteen grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
No service is planned at this time. If desired memorial donations can be made to HDSA or Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
October 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
