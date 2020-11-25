Donald Pentacoff
January 24, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Donald G. Pentacoff announce the passing of their father Donald (Don) Gerald Pentacoff. Don passed peacefully at the age of 90 and is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Joan. Don was born on January 24, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. Don was the son of Charles William Pentacoff and Marie Eugenie Gueziec. While growing up Don would hunt and fish with his father in the Michigan woods and go camping with his family during the spring and summer months. During the fall months, Don and his father enjoyed attending the University of Michigan football games. Don attended Denby High School. After high school, Don worked at Chrysler Motors. Shortly thereafter Don enlisted in the United States Marines, attended basic training at Camp Pendleton in California, and on October 1st, 1950 sailed to Korea where he served with the First Marine Division. Don participated in the landings in Incheon and was at Chosen Reservoir when the Chinese entered the Korean War. During later conversations with family, it was learned that during a bridge crossing to prevent the North Koreans and Chinese from using it, a mortar exploded close to his platoon injuring Don and several other soldiers. Don was proud of the fact that he was able to walk out of Korea and was proud to be a Marine. Upon returning to Detroit, Don met the love of his life, Joan, at a Valentine's Day Party. Shortly after meeting, they married and settled in Detroit. Don worked tirelessly in the steel and iron industry. In 1960 Don and Joan moved to San Jose, California with their two young children, Diane and Donald. A third child was born, David, after settling down in California. Don took his family on many camping trips to the beach and mountains. Don enjoyed motorcycle dirt biking with sons Donald and David. Don learned the HVAC trade and worked for Kaiser Permanente, General Electric and eventually the County of Santa Clara, retiring as the supervisor in charge of the HVAC systems for the entire county. At his retirement celebration in 1995, his co-workers conveyed their appreciation for his knowledge, fairness and understanding as a supervisor. After retiring Don and Joan enjoyed traveling, camping, attending their beloved Detroit Tigers baseball games and visiting their grandchildren. Don learned the game of golf after Joan's passing and played golf as much as he could with his friends and family, attending Sharks Hockey, San Francisco 49er games, and traveling with his adult children. At 86 years old Don learned to bowl and on more than one occasion, beat his kids! Always one to love Westerns, you could catch Don watching his favorite ones during his spare time. Don was loved and adored by his children and grandchildren who admired his compassion, generosity, and kindness. Don was caring, supportive and someone family and friends respected and could always count on and trust. Don, a member of Willow Glen Baptist Church and a Christian, was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and now resides with his Lord and Savior in Heaven, along with wife Joan and other family members who preceded him. Don was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Lilian and Claudette. Don is survived by his daughter Diane Harris (Don), sons Donald L. Pentacoff and David C. Pentacoff (Lillia). Nine grandchildren Donald W. Harris, Kelly M. Harris, Jessica Pentacoff, Heather Reyes (Brian), Lucas Pentacoff, Brittany Henry, Brandon Pentacoff, Angela Pentacoff and Paulina Pentacoff. Don had five great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association
