In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Will miss my bowling partner and our lunches at The Habit. “Boy these burgers are big,” you would say and finish it off. You were a wonderful Grandpa and the girls will miss you. I am glad Angela and Paulina were able to spend time with you and were able to make wonderful memories with you. God Bless! ❤

Lilia Pentacoff

Family