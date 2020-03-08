|
Donald R. Peckham
Aug. 12, 1927- Feb. 21,2020
Roseville California
Don Peckham, beloved coach at Campbell Junior High, Rolling Hills Junior High and West Valley College passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 92. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth, and daughter Robin. He is survived by his children Stephen, Leslie, Mark and Stacey.
Grandchildren: Melissa, Marco and Melynda Lovato; Kyle, Scott, and Bryan Hayslip; Cory and Tyler Peckham; Matthew and Mark Little; and Andrew Peckham.
Great-grandchildren: Ella, Emori, Cayden, Audrey and Kennedy.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020