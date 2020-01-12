|
Donald Ralph Rothschild
February 25,1931 - January 5, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Dr. Donald Ralph Rothschild passed away suddenly on January 5, 2020. He was born on February 25th, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to parents Max Rothschild and Adrianne (Ralph) Rothschild. He was raised in Asbury Park, New Jersey. After high school, he attended the University of Michigan and received an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering. He then attended the University of Illinois where he received his masters degree.
He married Barbara Ann Elmer on August 4th, 1956 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Evanston, Illinois. He furthered his studies, returning to the University of Michigan to attain his doctorate. As Don and Barbara embarked on their life together they began to build their beautiful family, welcoming their first born in 1957. Over the course of the next 8 years, they grew to a party of 8. Upon receiving his PhD, Don was hired by GTE Sylvania in Northern California and the family made the cross country move together.
Don, affectionately known as "Pops", was remarkably intelligent and amidst a life full of high achievements he remained incredibly humble. Even as a man of few words, he will be fondly remembered for his good humor and kind heart. Members of his family could always count on his sage advice. He was a long time member of the Palo Alto Bridge Club, as an accomplished Emerald Life Master player and teacher.
Donald is survived by Barbara, his wife of 62 years and 6 kids, Diane (George), David (Kerry), Nancy (Val), Richard (Liz), Janet (Gary), Doug (Clare), along with 14 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center in Mountain View by visiting https://www.parkinsonsinstitute.org/giving/donate-now/ or calling (650) 770-0201 ext. 1012.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020