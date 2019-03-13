Donald Robert Apte

Oct. 19, 1950 - Mar. 4, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Donald Robert Apte passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2019 in Broomfield, Colorado where he had recently moved to. He was a kind, generous, loving husband and father. He was born in San Francisco and lived with his parents Bill and Bernice and brothers Dave and Steven. He attended school at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo and later went on to study at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduated from San Jose State with a Bachelor's Science Degree in Industrial Engineering in 1973. Don went on to work for many different companies during his lifetime including Hewlett Packard and Cal Eastern Laboratories and more recently working for Microwave Technology where he was the Director of Sales and Marketing for the past 16 years.

When he was not working he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and traveling with his family and with his wife. Don was a long time ham radio operator and belonged to Santa Clara County Amateur Radio Association (SCCARA) and the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES). He loved communicating with other people on the radio and helping them get setup in becoming a ham radio operator. He also enjoyed volunteering in the community and working with emergency response teams in the bay area.

Don is survived by his wife Barbara and their two sons Douglas and Jeffrey and his brother Steven. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will take place Thursday at 1:30pm at the Fireside Chapel at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.





