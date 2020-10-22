Donald WickhamJan 8, 1926- Oct 20,2020Watsonville, CaliforniaDonald passed away peacefully do to complications from Covid-19. Donald was born in Watsonville, Ca where he attended Watsonville High School before joining the Merchant Marines to help fight the war in the Pacific during WWII. Donald then settled down in San Jose, California where he became the first outside salesperson for Sherwin Williams Paint. He then opened up Wickham's House of Design, a high end furniture store in Campbell, Ca with his wife Peggy. He then started Linder Foods, which specialized in salad dressings. After Linder's he became Vice President of Ampco Auto Parks. Donald later held many positions in the automobile industry. Donald was a member of the San Jose Rotary in the 60s and 70s. He was also Commodore of the Santa Cruz Yacht club in 1957. Donald was also an avid painter and metal sculptureDonald was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Irene, sister Gloria Wickham and his two wives, Peggy and MinaDonald is survived by his sister Mary Jane Stanford, son John and wife Rebecca, daughter Thursday and her husband Michael, son Robert, daughters Debbie and Linda, grandson Andrew Wickham and his wife Ruth, grandson Daren Smith and his wife Elizabeth, granddaughter Chelsea Smith and her partner Brian, grandson Ken Casata, granddaugther, Deanna Casta and 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.There will be no service due to Covid-19 restrictions. In later years Donald became very spiritual person studying Shamanism and hypnotism and was kind to all living things. He had a contagious laugh. He was a stranger to no one, ready to stand up for the guy out of luck.