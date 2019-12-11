|
Donna Gordon
Oct. 10, 1944- Dec. 2, 2019
Aptos
Donna Louise Gordon, 75, of Aptos passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 2nd, in her home, with her adoring husband by her side.
She was born in San Jose on October 10th, 1944, the daughter of Edith & Captain Earl Kingsley. Edith later remarried Bruno Paganucci, who raised Donna as his own, alongside her sisters, Carol & Sharon.
She graduated from James Lick High School in 1962 and received both her Bachelor's & Teaching Credentials from San Jose State College.
She married Huntly Gordon in 1966, and moved to Aptos in 1973, where they have lived since and raised her two children, Alicia & Natasha Gordon. She resided in her Aptos home, built by the hands of her husband, since 1978, which hosted many loving friends and family over the years, including her brothers-in-law, Bruce, Stuart & Rey Gordon, her son-in-law Steven, her many beloved nieces & nephews, and her treasured grandchildren, Edith & Essex.
Donna had three loves in her life – her family, including the great Gordon Clan, her many friends from around the world and hundreds of her students.
Mrs. Gordon, or Mrs." G" as many of her students called her, was a masterful teacher for over 40 years. The majority of her extraordinary career was spent teaching sixth grade in the Soquel School District at both Soquel Elementary and New Brighton Middle School, where she was awarded Outstanding Teacher several times. Any student who was fortunate enough to be in her class worked harder than they ever could have imagined and had fun while doing it. They called themselves, "The Gordon Greats" and they lived up to the name, Donna's very high expectations and her degree of excellence. She had the amazing ability to challenge her students all the while allowing them to own their classroom and their education. She was the queen bee of her hive of students. As a result, her classroom overflowed with the buzz of learning, laughter and joy.
Donna not only wanted to be a teacher, she challenged herself to be the very best. She believed every child deserved nothing less. She was generous with her time, sharing her wealth of expertise as a Mentor Teacher to both beginning teachers and experienced pros alike. Her joy and laughter were contagious and spread throughout the school environment.
Donna's legacy of an amazing mix of excellence and laughter can be seen in her loving family, her grateful abundance of friends and legions of students who will live in her honor. She has truly shaped lives and inspired the future.
We will miss her laughter, warm welcoming heart, her spunk and zest for life. Many students called her Mrs." G", many called her Auntie Donna, and so many people were proud to call her a friend.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 11, 2019