Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Donna L. Macias


Donna L. Macias Obituary
Donna L. Macias
Sep. 28, 1928 – May 30, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Beloved wife of late Frank W. Macias Jr., mother of Kathy Young and Frank Macias III, and grandmother to Misty. She loved Pacific Grove, going out to weekly lunches and her Siamese, Kiki. She is survived by her brother, Jim Karten Jr., and many wonderful relatives, neighbors, and friends. A memorial will be held for her at 11am on Saturday, June 15th at Lima Family Santa Clara funeral home.


View the online memorial for Donna L. Macias
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 7, 2019
